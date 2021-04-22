Appointment smacks of favoritism

I am very disheartened that the Napa City Council summarily approved the appointment of Molly Rattigan to a senior high-level position as assistant to the city manager without any public recruitment or competition whatsoever.
In a time when the city is cutting back on its budget, how do city council members justify placing Rattigan into a high-paying job with zero competitive recruitment? How do we know Rattigan is the best candidate? How do we know there isn’t someone more qualified than Rattigan who would have delivered better results for the city?
We don’t know the answer because the city council didn’t allow us to know the answer.
Molly Rattigan used to work for the county as a deputy CEO and now conveniently gets a high-level, high-paying position at the city with no competitive recruitment at all, even though other employees would have to undergo a competitive recruitment.
Councilmember Bernie Narvaez moved this item and Councilmember Mary Luros provided the second with the council unanimously voting in favor.
This clearly looks like political favoritism and Napa City Council members should be disillusioned with themselves for giving Rattigan a high-paying, high-level job at the city with no public recruitment at all when other employees would not be so lucky to receive such treatment.
The city council should re-visit this issue and plan a fair, honest, public recruitment for the position of assistant to the city manager so we can determine the best qualified candidate for Napa, not the politically favored candidate that city councilmembers like.
Dawn Wofford
Napa
Editor’s Note: The Register asked City Manager Steve Potter about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: “At the February 2021 Council Workshop, the Napa City Council identified a more focused and coordinated approach to the provision of homeless services as a citywide priority. Following that discussion, at the April 6th meeting, the City Council took action on Item 6.B. to restore the Assistant to the City Manager position (an appointive officer) to the city staffing plan. As City Manager, I recommended this staffing plan change in direct response to this priority, the challenge we face in addressing homeless services as an organization and because of the numerous requests for action we receive from our residents, businesses, non-profits, homeless individuals and City employees.
“While the action was taken by the City Council to restore this position, the City Council does not have the authority to appoint any individual. The Napa City Charter vests that power with me as the City Manager. Decisions on whether to appoint or conduct a competitive recruitment are made on a case-by-case basis after careful consideration of the requirements of the position, the needs of the City, and my judgment on candidates that may fill those roles.
“I take seriously the trust the Council has placed in me as City Manager to serve this outstanding community by leading the City. I have always been and will always be committed to bringing the best talent possible to serve the organization and the entire community.”