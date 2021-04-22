Appointment smacks of favoritism

The city council should re-visit this issue and plan a fair, honest, public recruitment for the position of assistant to the city manager so we can determine the best qualified candidate for Napa, not the politically favored candidate that city councilmembers like.

Dawn Wofford

Napa

Editor’s Note: The Register asked City Manager Steve Potter about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: “At the February 2021 Council Workshop, the Napa City Council identified a more focused and coordinated approach to the provision of homeless services as a citywide priority. Following that discussion, at the April 6th meeting, the City Council took action on Item 6.B. to restore the Assistant to the City Manager position (an appointive officer) to the city staffing plan. As City Manager, I recommended this staffing plan change in direct response to this priority, the challenge we face in addressing homeless services as an organization and because of the numerous requests for action we receive from our residents, businesses, non-profits, homeless individuals and City employees.