Appreciate our graduating seniors in Napa County

The day of graduation is one of the most sought-after days in any high school student's dream. For over 30-years Project Graduation, Inc. has been producing Napa County's Grad Nite, a safe, sober, and famous celebration for graduating high school seniors.

As you may know, last year we were unable to host a Grad Nite at all because of the pandemic lockdown. This year we are hosting a modified version of Grad Nite which will not be an all-night party but will still be amazing. We are calling it Senior Appreciation and it will take place on Sunday, June 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at Justin-Siena and tickets must be pre-purchased for entry (napagradnite.com). There will not be tickets sold at the door.

Safety is our first priority and we are working with Napa County Public Health to ensure this event is both fun and safe. Participants will be required to wear masks and comply with all safety protocols in place at the event. Graduates will move through the event in pods of 50 into four phenomenal areas set up for fun. Participants will spend a half-hour in each area before moving onto the next area allowing the next pod to come in after a washdown.