I am writing this letter for two reasons.
First, I'd like to express my sincere gratitude for some local physicians that donated their time and expertise in helping the Vintage High School Athletic Department medically clear many of our athletes for the 2019-20 school year.
Doctors Brian Freeto, Dave Pratt, Tom Suard, Delta Ruscheinsky, Dave Freeto, Rob Klingman, Brian Mundy, and Andy Wong all showed up on a Saturday morning in early June to make sure our student-athletes were checked and ready to go for the various athletic seasons that will begin in about a month and run through next May. Total volunteer effort on their part and it went off without a hitch.
Second, I'd like to acknowledge Bruce McCall and Rob Brandon, co-owners of Napa Valley Physical Therapy. These two gentlemen, much like the aforementioned individuals, have dedicated countless hours to our local high school sports programs over the years. They have seen athletes from both Napa and Vintage after injuries have occurred. They have come to games and stood on the sideline checking with our kids after any bump or bruise. They are professional, thorough and absolutely have a heart for young people. They epitomize a class act.
Once again, our local medical community has supported our local schools and I want them to know that it does not go unnoticed. Our Vintage families, athletes, coaches and staff appreciate all that you do to keep us safe - thank you.
Cam Neal
Athletic Director
Vintage High School