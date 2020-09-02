 Skip to main content
Appreciating the Napa Valley Register

I have been a Napa resident for many years and have always subscribed to your local paper in addition o the San Francisco Chronicle. Recently, I have noticed a big and noticeable improvement in your coverage of the world, national, and state news. Your Opinion and Letters age are also of special interest to me.

I’m spending more time reading and appreciating the Napa Valley Register. As a result, I wanted to tell you so. I am happy to be one of your long-term subscribers.

Jessie Quigley

Napa

