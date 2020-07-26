Appreciation for animal control officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Napa County animal control: I just want to express my thanks and appreciation for the help two of your officers provided for me one recent morning. (I wish had gotten their names. They were so efficient and courteous)

My "Yard Guy" came that day and reported that I had a dead deer in the bushes in front of my house. He thought it had probably been hit by a car and got into my bushes to die.

Since our neighborhood is on a dead-end street, deer regularly roam the street and yards here, having lost their former habitat near the cemetery on Coombsville Road to houses.

I made about six phone calls asking for help to no avail until your department called me back and then came to help me. Since I am an 87-year-old widow living alone, I was greatly relieved and truly grateful that you removed this dead animal.

My birthday was just two weeks away. Thank you for your "gift." You made my day and I wanted to write and tell you so.

Jessie Quigley

Napa