Appreciation for our dine and donate retaurants

We wanted to give a shout-out to some of our local restaurants who have participated in the Napa High California Scholarship Federation Dine and Donate Program for the 2020-2021 School Year.

Our group tries to do community service and make our academics a priority. But we also work to raise scholarship funds for students to continue their education.

We have had a few restaurants host Dine and Donates to help us out: Food Shed, Panda Express, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Filippi’s, Mod Pizza, Haven Wings, and Heritage Eats. La Cheve and Taqueria Rosita also participated and were extra generous by donating on top of what was raised during the Dine and Donate events. Their generosity and contribution is very appreciated by our students.

We hope that our community supports these eateries because they have helped raise money for our graduating students this year. Thank you all again!

Ana Andrilla

School Counselor and Advisor for California Scholarship Federation

And the Napa High California Scholarship Federation Board