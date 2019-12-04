The “Dictionary Project” is a nationwide effort by Rotary International to distribute pictorial, child-friendly, hard- cover dictionaries to every third grader. In 2000, the three Napa Rotary Clubs joined this effort and have purchased and donated dictionaries to third graders in almost every Napa elementary school. That’s close to 30,000 dictionaries in 20 years.
Yes, times have changed in the past 20 years. Where we look for the difference between “their” and “there,” and the meaning of “bamboozle” is now usually online. So when I joined the cadre of dictionary distributors in my club, Napa Sunrise Rotary, I questioned the relevance of handing out books to children who were, I was sure, used to getting these answers electronically.
What I found was surprising and rewarding enough to keep me doing it year after year. First of all, these large, thick books are chock full of pictures, world and area maps, U.S. presidents, the solar system and flags from every country. Perfect for visually curious young children. Dinosaurs, rocket ships, bones and organs; it doesn’t get much better than that.
But, more importantly, watching their eyes light up when they hold their very own dictionary for the first time and print their name in it. When they are told they can take it home and share it with their family. When they look up Napa on the map or connect a picture with the word they haven’t yet learned, I am reminded that reading is something you do with more than your eyes.
Shortly after the school year begins, Rotarians in each club form teams to pick up the dictionaries in Santa Rosa, organize them for each school, coordinate times with the third-grade teachers, and spend a half hour in the classroom explaining the “people of action” aspect of Rotary and introducing the students to what their dictionary can do.
Not only do the children show their appreciation through hugs and letters to us, we hear from their teachers and older siblings, who have received their own dictionaries, how important this experience was. Dori O’Toole, a second/third teacher at Alta Heights School, sums it up: “I have been able to see children enjoy them for approximately 15 years. When the Rotary representatives come to the classrooms, they don’t just teach the students how to find a word, or a section of the book, they enhance the value of learning by piquing students’ interests. The excitement is contagious.”
And the childrens’ comments to us are just as heart-warming:
“I have been looking at things that I never knew before. I want to learn more from it.”
“Whenever it is reading time, I always look at my dictionary. My favorite picture is the tank on page 705.”
“I love it. I love the pictures, and then I can stay (sic) my homework and be more smart. I enjoyed you coming to our school.”
“It is helpfull (sic) so we don’t haft (sic) to wake the laptop and or gogl (sic) and search. I use it evry (sic) day.”
Often when I tell people I belong to the Napa Sunrise Rotary Club, they are puzzled about what Rotary is. That’s because we’re usually too busy working to improve our local and global communities to advertise. We are an international organization whose purpose is to solve real problems requiring commitment and vision.
For over 110 years, Rotarians have used their passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects from literacy and peace to water and health. If your passion and energy also drive you in this direction, I hope you will look into one of the three Napa Rotary clubs. We would love to have you join our efforts.
Iris Barrie
Napa