Are more COVID deaths preferable?

This letter is in response to the well written letter by Scott Atkinson in the Register on Thursday, Aug. 19 regarding recalling Gavin Newsom ("Newsom must be recalled").

While I do not disagree with any facts I must point out the alternative. None of the Republican candidates support mandatory mask and vaccine regulations. Without them our COVID cases will certainly rise.

Is it better to not have a COVID death (undoubtedly multiple) than have an overspending narcissist in bed with PG&E as our governor?

Joe Labinski

Napa

