The county is struggling to find more affordable housing for people who work in Napa County.
The county is also approving more hotels at an accelerated rate. The Napa Valley Register printed a"Napa Stat" on Aug. 15 that indicated there are currently 325 hotel rooms under construction, and another 1,945 are being planned.
What if the county Board of Supervisors and the other Powers That Be got together and drew a proverbial line in the sand?
It should read that, "After January 1, 2019, if you haven't broken construction for a hotel, you cannot begin that construction until a like number of dwellings for citizen occupancy have broken ground for construction." This would add almost 2,000 more residences for possibly 4,000 people of Napa County.
This isn't saying that the hotel has to build these family units. This is saying that some corporation, condo unit enterprise, apartment investor, land developer or single- family home builder has broken ground to provide a new housing unit for a family before a hotel can break ground for their project.
If a large hotel corporation wants to build 349 units, then they would have to wait until there are 349 housing units approved and under construction before the hotel breaks ground. It could be one or several different housing projects that total 349 units.
This could be applied within the city of construction, or withing the scope of the county. Such as Napa homes for a Napa hotel, or St. Helena homes, apartments or condos for a Calistoga hotel. Let the city and county decide the appropriateness.
The current hotels should go for this, as it keeps the dilution of rooms to a minimum and keeps their occupancy rates high.
The county should go for this as it helps solve housing, traffic, and adds to the property tax base. The citizens of Napa County should go for this as it helps slow down the building boom and preserve what is left of our towns.
Can this be done? Or are we on a train that we can't stop?
Gary T. Bowles
Napa