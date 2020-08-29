Are we really all in this together?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the pandemic, it is claimed that we are all in this together. I’m having serious doubts about that notion.

While at the grocery store recently I explained to three customers that unless the nose is also covered by a mask it doesn't prevent the spread of the virus. I was ignored by two of the three people.

I liken the situation to a man walking around with his penis hanging out while claiming that he is wearing pants and fully clothed. I urge the living to show some respect for the over 178,000 dead Americans by properly wearing a mask in public.

To put it bluntly, don’t be an ignorant, overly entitled, Orange County-style dick.

Donald Hazelton

Napa