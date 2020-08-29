 Skip to main content
Are we really all in this together?

Are we really all in this together?

Regarding the pandemic, it is claimed that we are all in this together. I’m having serious doubts about that notion.

While at the grocery store recently I explained to three customers that unless the nose is also covered by a mask it doesn't prevent the spread of the virus. I was ignored by two of the three people.

I liken the situation to a man walking around with his penis hanging out while claiming that he is wearing pants and fully clothed. I urge the living to show some respect for the over 178,000 dead Americans by properly wearing a mask in public.

To put it bluntly, don’t be an ignorant, overly entitled, Orange County-style dick.

Donald Hazelton

Napa

