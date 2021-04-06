Are we really standing with the pledge of allegiance?

Whenever I’m with my grandpa in stores, I’m always having to translate for him since he doesn’t understand. In this example of my family being discriminated against, there is no equality and they weren’t being treated fairly.

Another example of inequality actually happened maybe a week ago to my cousin. He was walking home from school with my brother on the sidewalk, and some lady was walking on the same sidewalk as well and she told them “ you guys ever heard of social distancing?” and my cousin responded back “If you really cared you’d be wearing a mask.” Then she responded to him by saying “ you little twerp”

The next day she went to complain to their school and he got in trouble for something he did after school. The police and the principal showed up at his house just because of that little situation. Nothing happened to him, but to get him in trouble and have the police show up to his house just because he’s a different race or a different color is pretty unfair and even racist I would say.

When George Floyd got killed by a white police officer, people went crazy because he said he couldn’t breathe. In that situation, no equality or justice was being served.