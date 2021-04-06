Are we really standing with the pledge of allegiance?

“Is Minimum wage, all they offer my people, Does my uncle gotta marry someone just to be legal? Will he get dirty looks cause he can’t speak English?”- South Park Mexican, lyrics.
From social discrimination to the over-representation of both adult and young native people in the justice system, we have a long way to go when it comes to equality. Equality aims to ensure that everyone gets the same opportunities to enjoy healthy, good lives. On the other hand, justice is focused on giving people what they need to survive.
One might think they are pretty much the same but they are actually very different concepts. Equality is about treating all people equally regardless of their race or gender. This means that you don’t treat someone differently, they should all be treated as human beings. Equality is also about fairness and equity between people and groups.
Justice on the other hand is about people getting what they deserve and going by the law, as I said before.
As a Mexican American, I have experienced some very “unequal” or racist things, directed at me, as well as some of my family members. My grandparents and father, as immigrants from Mexico, when they first got to the United States they didn't understand or speak English. Whenever I would go to the store with my dad he would speak Spanish and the employees would look at him weird and get annoyed, some would even yell at him to speak English or get out of the store.
Whenever I’m with my grandpa in stores, I’m always having to translate for him since he doesn’t understand. In this example of my family being discriminated against, there is no equality and they weren’t being treated fairly.
Another example of inequality actually happened maybe a week ago to my cousin. He was walking home from school with my brother on the sidewalk, and some lady was walking on the same sidewalk as well and she told them “ you guys ever heard of social distancing?” and my cousin responded back “If you really cared you’d be wearing a mask.” Then she responded to him by saying “ you little twerp”
The next day she went to complain to their school and he got in trouble for something he did after school. The police and the principal showed up at his house just because of that little situation. Nothing happened to him, but to get him in trouble and have the police show up to his house just because he’s a different race or a different color is pretty unfair and even racist I would say.
When George Floyd got killed by a white police officer, people went crazy because he said he couldn’t breathe. In that situation, no equality or justice was being served.
Most recently a day or two ago ABC Action News stated that a 45-year-old Mexican male street vendor named Lorenzo was shot by a man posing as a customer in Fresno. The reward to find the suspect started out as $5,000 by the Fresno Police Department. The city of Fresno didn't think that was enough so they bumped it up to $23,000. Lorenzo was a father of four.
Now, we see many movements, we have “BLM” “Stop Asian hate” and the whites are doing their own thing. But what about the Mexicans, The Chicanos? We have all these different movements as soon as something happens, like I mentioned before about George Floyd, people went crazy but why don’t people react that way when a Mexican food vendor gets shot by a black male? Blacks, whites, and Asians aren’t the only ones being discriminated against, many different races are.
In conclusion, all of this makes me wonder, Are we really standing with the pledge of allegiance? “Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Jaime Marron-Aguilar
Napa
