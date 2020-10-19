You may have noticed some new yard signs around town. The signs don’t have any candidate’s name on them and don’t represent any specific political party. They do make a strong statement in both English and Spanish and in rainbow colors. They say:

Napa Strong Enough to Stand Up To: Racism; Homophobia; Sexism; Xenophobia; Ableism; Transphobia.

Are you Napa Strong Enough? Napa Strong Enough to Stand Up to Hate? Napa Strong Enough to Stand Up for Human Rights? Napa Strong Enough to vote for human rights? To vote for equity and inclusion?

I am the director of Rainbow Action Network and a member of the First 5 Napa Network. Several of my fellow Network members worked to design these signs. We urge you to consider your LGBTQ+ and Black, Indigenous, LatinX, and other POC neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members when you vote this year. Our lives depend on it.

If you would like a sign, please reach out to Anne at anne@first5napa.org.

Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet

Napa