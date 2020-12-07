Are you ready to get inspired? There are 57 local-serving nonprofits all doing critical, and amazing, work for our communities in CanDo’s Give!Guide this year. CanDo, an all-volunteer organization, has hosted the annual Give!Guide since 2013, raising $2.3 million for a multitude of local nonprofits. The goal of the Give!Guide is to raise awareness of, and funds for, Napa County nonprofits who make our communities strong, resilient, and vibrant.

A unique aspect of the Give!Guide is that it allows donors to contribute to any number of organizations with a single click on the website. The Give!Guide also encourages people of any and all financial means to show their support with donations starting at $10 – everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist.

In these very challenging times we all want to give what we can. Please take a minute to check out the great work that these nonprofits do to enhance and strengthen our communities 365 days a year, and then support them through the Give!Guide by going to candogiveguide.org.

I am not only inspired, but also proud to live in a place with so many truly dedicated individuals and organizations.

Amy Garden

St. Helena