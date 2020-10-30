Armoring for apocalyptic fires

The apocalyptic fires now in California make fall a dangerous time for we who have chosen to live here.

We live with fire warnings. Climate change has brought droughts, Diablo winds, and high temperatures, and with a new roar; that of fierce firestorms obliterating whole communities.

In the distant past, California has lived through multi-centuries of drought, and those times were cold and dry, now those droughts will be hot and dry.

As an architect, I rejoiced in the beauty of redwood siding and decks, and the strength of fir, and rustic quality of cedar shingles in designing beautiful homes on the coast, and in the wine valleys of Sonoma and Napa.

Now I see them as future bonfires.

If we are to stay in this wine region we need to rethink how we build structures in fire zones. It was last year the head of Cal Fire said the answer to the fires is to build fireproof homes. Few followed his lead.

It is astounding we are replacing the houses that were there, using the same type of construction, which will once again be unable to resist ever more fierce firestorms.