So Saturday, the 119th meeting between the two academies took place with Army prevailing and extending a winning streak to three games. So much tradition and history surround the rivalry. I am proud to be a part of it as a fan since the mid 1950s.
Both my father (class of 1937) and older brother (class of 1965) were Naval Academy graduates. As such, I was early on a Navy fan, and have continued rabidly to this day. It turned out it was good training to learn how to balance my fanny on the end of a chair for three hours, as I am also a Michigan Wolverine stalwart.
Until recently, the contest was always described as a battle between the Cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. The teams were, therefore, directly representing their peers who were four-year students of Military and Naval academics, discipline, and technology.
Since 1999, however, Army officially changed the team to the Black Knights of the Hudson (as in the Hudson River, location of West Point in New York). Navy continues as the much less vividly named Midshipmen. I have always felt that Army had the better list of alternative descriptors, in particular “The Long Gray Line” and “The Corps of Cadets”. It’s impossible to say those and not think of General Douglas MacArthur’s famous speech at West Point to “The Corps” and the importance of Duty, Honor, Country.
To give Navy some credit, I think they have always had the best animal mascot, and was chosen before Army had one. We now have Billy the XXXIII, a magnificent goat. Soon after Billy’s inauguration in 1893, Army felt obligated to have one, and they chose a mule. For many reasons, I believe, the goat is a superior choice. Not the least of which based on the fact that Billy is capable of producing offspring (he is the 33rd after all), and the mule is, well, sterile.
I lost my brother earlier this year and if he were still with me I am certain we would be discussing this topic today. As I cannot, I do appreciate your indulgence, dear reader. And to my brother, I would say “Stan, what do you think about we work on changing the Navy to 'The Blue Mariners Of the Severn?'” I do believe he would like that.
Eric Zimny
Napa