There was a time — not long ago — that I felt joy in the major achievement of getting my roller skates on. Very difficult for a 7-year-old.
Now, I recall that same satisfaction when I (at nearing 90-years-old) manage to get both socks on my feet within half an hour. My toes now behave like teenagers, each wanting to go in different directions at once. They are relentless — I get two in my sock, then three jump out to the other side.
My language is now like my dad's and his buddies' down at the county garage across from Copia. The language is fun — it consists of many four-letter words. I never tried it before, but old age comes with a few privileges. Some of them are fun. Some are not.
Last week, I attended my sister’s 90th birthday. We filled the room with her five kids and my four. Throw in some spouses and it was a big gat…
I remember my mother asking me to help her get her walking shoes on. I helped, but I thought difficulties must mean that she had arthritis in her hands.
No. Not true.
I know many things, though. She'd reveal to me, in a deep, dark witch's voice, "just you wait, Barbara. You'll find out, BAH HAHAHA."
My sister and I loved our mother, but we had a nickname for her: "La Strega" — which is Italian for "the witch." We meant it in a good way, a badge of honor, because she always knew everything before it happened. She let us know early, when we were young and fresh, but we didn't believe her.
When recovering from a brief visit at Kaiser hospital a few years ago, I entertained myself by painting my patio's plaster walls with her words that I wanted to remember. One was in Latin -- and it read "ars longa, vita brevas" and that means "art is forever and life is short." That's a serious one.
But my favorite one is in pink paint and it's my mother's words, which we heard many times: "a little bird told me." She knew every rotten deed we tried. We were amazed. I wish I could hear her words again so I could be better prepared for the next few years.
I was thinking of you fondly, mom, on this Thanksgiving Day; would love to hear you again.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa