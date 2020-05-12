Art is essential – Quent Cordair Gallery is not

Art is essential – Quent Cordair Gallery is not

In my mind, the question isn’t whether or not art is essential. That is getting us caught up in semantics.

As an artist and former art teacher, I can debate ad nauseum on the necessity of art to an enlightened society. However, the sheer egotism and disregard by the Cordairs to a county order is shameful, set’s a potentially harmful precedence to the health of our community and is a disgraceful example to be modeling for our children ("Napa gallery opens in spite of county closure order; restaurant follows suit," May 5).

We are all suffering under this “new normal.” I guess the Cordairs felt their suffering warranted defying a rule the rest of Napa’s business community is following.

Shelly Hanan

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News