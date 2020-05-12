Art is essential – Quent Cordair Gallery is not

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In my mind, the question isn’t whether or not art is essential. That is getting us caught up in semantics.

As an artist and former art teacher, I can debate ad nauseum on the necessity of art to an enlightened society. However, the sheer egotism and disregard by the Cordairs to a county order is shameful, set’s a potentially harmful precedence to the health of our community and is a disgraceful example to be modeling for our children ("Napa gallery opens in spite of county closure order; restaurant follows suit," May 5).