I found your article "A Pacific Pilgrimage" (Aug. 27) to be most interesting, as I find most articles regarding the U.S. Navy. I was in the Navy sometime ago, but that’s not the point here.
I found it very exciting to see that someone was able to see the list of POWs from the crew of the USS Grenadier that was still posted at the girls school in Penang, Malaysia. I am not sure if Philip Champlin realized it or not, but toward the bottom of that list is my uncle’s name, Carl Quarterman.
Carl was the chief quartermaster on the Grenadier and was one of the crew who actually scuttled the sub to prevent her from being captured.
I first met my uncle back in 1959 when my family moved from Rhode Island to Napa for a better life. Carl lived in Napa until his passing back in 2002 or so. He has a daughter who still lives in Napa.
He was a very quiet man, and was still serving in the Navy, out of Mare Island, still on subs. He was now an officer and as I recall, he was either a lieutenant or lieutenant commander.
I do know some about his time in the POW camps as I have pictures and copies of his diary that he kept while there. I also know that he was in the same POW camp as Louis Zamperini (well known for his book and movie, "Unbroken") as well as “Pappy" Boyington, well known for the Black Sheep squadron. Their names were prominent in his diary.
I was fairly young when I first met my uncle, probably about 10 or so, but if I had the chance to talk with him directly, it would have been very moving, I’m sure, if he ever wanted to talk about it.
I thought you might like to know that one of those survivors on that list of POWs was one of Napa’s own.
Tom Voudy
Napa