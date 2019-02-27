The article about agricultural employers increasingly taking advantage of the the unlimited number of visas under the H-2A temporary foreign agricultural worker program did not provide an adequate perspective on behalf of U.S. and foreign farmworkers ("U.S. farmers fuel surge in guest-worker visas as illegal labor dwindles," Feb. 23).
The H-2A program is rife with abuses. It has a long history that began during World War II and continued after the end of the more well-known Bracero guestworker program. The foreign workers are recruited from poor countries and their vulnerability is exploited.
The H-2A visa holders may only work for the one employer that arranged their visa and must leave the U.S. when the seasonal job ends. They must hope the employer will not fire them and will request a visa for them in the following year.
Many guestworkers borrow substantial sums of money to pay recruiters to get the job, and know that if they are fired they have no way to pay off their debt. In these vulnerable circumstances, most of the foreign workers are very productive and very reluctant to challenge unfair or illegal conduct.
Faced with these advantages to business, many employers discriminate against U.S. workers in favor of guestworkers.
As the article hinted at, rarely are women hired. And Social Security taxes are not paid on H-2A workers' wages.
The article did provide some valuable information, but failed to reveal that the H-2A program denies farmworkers economic bargaining power and democratic rights.
There are reasonable solutions. Current undocumented farmworkers -- a majority of the farm labor force -- should be granted an opportunity to earn legal immigration status, as should any future farmworkers hired from abroad to fill alleged labor shortages.
Farmworkers should have the chance to participate as equals in our economy and our political system.
Bruce Goldstein, president
Washington, D.C.