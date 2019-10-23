I am deeply upset with your article ("Fresh A-Mex dials up the freshness in Napa," Oct. 2)
Previously, Fresh A-Mex was my own private Mexican restaurant, fiendishly hidden in the darkest recess of the shopping center, with no street signs on. Now the secret is out, and I find myself having to stand in line with Napan's and tourists alike, waiting for undeniably the best Mexican food in Napa ( Go ahead, try and deny it!).
While I rejoice for Francisco and Rina's success, your article severely undermined my access, and I now have to wait as long as 8 minutes for the best shrimp burrito north of Guadalajara.
Fresh A-mex has hit upon the secrets of success for outstanding "fast food," and I hope Francisco's dream of franchising come true -- largely so I can get unrestricted access to the shrimp burritos, admittedly.
Allen Lord
Napa