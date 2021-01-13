Article swept awful events under the rugs

Vince D'Amato's recent article (“Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High set grid bar high for 38 years,” Dec. 28) about Napa High football probably had a number of Napa families reliving horrible memories. These are the families who had sons who were sexually assaulted.

Troy Mott was called a "great coach" because of his winning record. A great coach, however, should also instill good citizenship and teamwork, and know what is going on in his locker room.

Under Mott's administration, his staff lost control of his students and accepted an environment that included hazing. A good coach should have laid down rules for his staff and student athletes.

D'Amato tried to sweep criminal sexual abuse of younger athletes by older athletes under the rug, saying "While those events are part of the story, we're not going down those rabbit holes because they have been discussed profusely."