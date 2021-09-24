Ask the governor to veto SB 556, the broadband bill

In truth, this bill aims to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) by putting in place the 5G infrastructure needed for autonomous vehicles and “smart” home appliances, all luxury items only the wealthy can afford. Corporate profits would increase not only from their sale but also from the mining of data these products facilitate, data which would be sold and used against us in advertising campaigns to encourage even more consumerism.

Meanwhile, without local regulations, average citizens would suffer the consequences in terms of the negative aesthetic impact, lower property values, and increased health risks if cell antennas are placed in close proximity to their homes, schools, and businesses.

This bill is now sitting on Gov. Newsom’s desk. Please email him, or sign the online petition, asking him to follow Gov. Brown by vetoing another bad telecom bill.

Amy Martenson, Valerie Wolf, Sharon Parham, and Suzanne Baumann

Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology