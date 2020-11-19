Asset or liability?

I'm struggling to follow the logic here: PG&E has the authority to cut trees on private property that they alone determine will either present a risk to their equipment or will not recover from fire damage. But PG&E cannot remove the wood from felled trees because the trees belong to the property owner and wood is legally considered an asset.

Definition of asset: a useful or valuable thing, person, or quality. What is the usefulness or value of partially burned logs strewn across your property?

Definition of liability: a person or thing whose presence or behavior is likely to cause embarrassment or put one at a disadvantage. Property owners are being left with another blight on their fire damaged properties and another substantial expense to remove the felled wood. That is a liability, not an asset.

PG&E has found, or created, a loophole that allows them to avoid the expense of cleaning up their own mess, again.

I'm one of the fortunate people whose home and property was not impacted by the fires. But I see what is happening to my neighbors and to our communities and cannot silently accept it because "PG&E says ..."

Franci Claudon

Angwin