Astonishing recklessess

There is an old expression, “The Liberty to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.”
Over the past few weeks, I have seen videos of protesters in the streets asking for the liberty to swing their fists when it comes to COVID-19. These people are saying that measures to reduce the spread of the disease and save lives is “Trumped” by their Constitutional right to live their lives as they did pre-COVID-19.
While these self-centered and reckless people are dancing in the streets, I watch other videos of health care doctors and nurses working 16-hour shifts, 7 days a week, ready to collapse from exhaustion. About 9,300 have contracted COVID-19 and 27 have died. As a percentage of the population, while data is still hard to obtain, it appears healthcare workers are much more likely to contract or expire from COVID-19 than the general population.
People have sent me videos of purported experts claiming masking and social distancing do not make a significant impact in fighting the disease. Others claim that it is better if everyone gets exposed because we would have herd immunity. I clearly am confused because I am not getting this new math or pretzel logic.
Let’s start with the first claim for which we already seem to have good data. In Sweden, for the most part, it’s business as usual. Their sister country to the west, Norway, has taken a fairly aggressive approach. I just looked at the latest Johns Hopkins University statistics. Johns Hopkins appears to be the gold standard in gathering COVID-19 numbers.
Based on what I see on their website, the Swedish COVID-19 death rate is 6 times higher than Norway and 3 times higher than the U.S. yet Sweden claims the experiment is working. Perhaps, in the long run, they think it makes sense. Since there is no vaccine, maybe it is worth killing thousands now to create general population immunity in the long run.
This brings me to the second point, herd immunity. I completely get the concept, but I would think there is one important difference. Not all diseases are the same. Some will cause you to become a little bit sick, some very sick, and some kill you. For some there are proven treatments if you get it while, for others, such as COVID-19, we have next to nothing short of downing a bottle of Lysol.
While I certainly would not equate COVID-19 with Ebola, it’s not the flu either. The mortality rate of COVID-19, as a percentage of those infected, is much higher than the annual influenzas that pass through the population.
This brings us to the morality question. Is it worth risking more lives now on the chance it will save lives in the future? And more important, is it worth risking the lives of healthcare workers because people want to ‘swing their fists’?
I would be fine with those protesters if they agreed to confine themselves to places designated for ‘swingers’ so we ‘prudes’ would know where to stay clear of. Maybe we should have ‘swinger’ grocery stores where unmasked people can cough all over the produce. But I also want them to sign a waiver stating, if they contract the disease through their reckless behavior, they give up the right to hospital care, so they don’t risk the lives of our caregivers or so they don't waste our healthcare dollars being treated for something they were willing to risk getting.
The last thing I wish to say is, if our population had the same attitude in the 1940s as they do now, we would have lost the World War II.
Marc Levin
Napa
