Astonishing recklessess

Based on what I see on their website, the Swedish COVID-19 death rate is 6 times higher than Norway and 3 times higher than the U.S. yet Sweden claims the experiment is working. Perhaps, in the long run, they think it makes sense. Since there is no vaccine, maybe it is worth killing thousands now to create general population immunity in the long run.

This brings me to the second point, herd immunity. I completely get the concept, but I would think there is one important difference. Not all diseases are the same. Some will cause you to become a little bit sick, some very sick, and some kill you. For some there are proven treatments if you get it while, for others, such as COVID-19, we have next to nothing short of downing a bottle of Lysol.

While I certainly would not equate COVID-19 with Ebola, it’s not the flu either. The mortality rate of COVID-19, as a percentage of those infected, is much higher than the annual influenzas that pass through the population.

This brings us to the morality question. Is it worth risking more lives now on the chance it will save lives in the future? And more important, is it worth risking the lives of healthcare workers because people want to ‘swing their fists’?