At least we tried to do the right thing

What good can possibly be said about staying in Afghanistan for 20 years? It's really starkly simple. We just tried to help our fellow human beings, people held captive in the grip of social conditions that are a thousand years out of date.

Unlike every other great power which has ventured into that quagmire, the United States had no agenda to help itself to the assets of a poor and ill-governed country. Our only motive in staying for two decades has been to help the Afghans create the conditions necessary to living free and productive lives, period. We took nothing, we gave trillions.

The stench of corruption was heavy in the air from the moment of our arrival, but many poor countries don't smell very good. We had the choice of walking away, or of holding our noses, and trying to do the best that we could, always hopeful that our example would make the difference. We failed to realize that the corruption was just too deeply rooted to be excised by a foreign power on a timeline less than generations long.