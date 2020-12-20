AT&T management ignoring needs of Spring Mountain customers

The Glass Fire that jumped the valley and swept up Spring Mountain on Sept. 27 destroyed PG&E’s power distribution and the AT&T landline phone system.

We residents were used to frequent interruptions in these services because the lines must pass through heavily-wooded areas with difficult access. PG&E is still improving the system after restoring power, but the AT&T management is demonstrating little understanding of the needs.

Despite proclaiming some years ago they would be installing modern fiber connections to many of their rural customers, our hard-wired connection to St. Helena is what they were installing 100 years ago. AT&T crews are dragging heavy cables up the hill and hanging them on PG&E poles. I asked the foreman: “Any fiber in that cable?” Nope — just copper. Great. Just what we need for our rotary-dial telephones.

The fire that destroyed the old technology presented an opportunity for an upgrade but AT&T management has dropped the ball.

The fire also destroyed most of our internet radio connections, which the smaller companies managed to replace after great effort. Since we are in a cell-phone signal fringe area, our communication is often unreliable even with expensive signal boosting equipment. Making medical appointments is problematic.