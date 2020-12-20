AT&T management ignoring needs of Spring Mountain customers

The Glass Fire that jumped the valley and swept up Spring Mountain on Sept. 27 destroyed PG&E’s power distribution and the AT&T landline phone system.
We residents were used to frequent interruptions in these services because the lines must pass through heavily-wooded areas with difficult access. PG&E is still improving the system after restoring power, but the AT&T management is demonstrating little understanding of the needs.
Despite proclaiming some years ago they would be installing modern fiber connections to many of their rural customers, our hard-wired connection to St. Helena is what they were installing 100 years ago. AT&T crews are dragging heavy cables up the hill and hanging them on PG&E poles. I asked the foreman: “Any fiber in that cable?” Nope — just copper. Great. Just what we need for our rotary-dial telephones.
The fire that destroyed the old technology presented an opportunity for an upgrade but AT&T management has dropped the ball.
The fire also destroyed most of our internet radio connections, which the smaller companies managed to replace after great effort. Since we are in a cell-phone signal fringe area, our communication is often unreliable even with expensive signal boosting equipment. Making medical appointments is problematic.
Fast fiber reliable connections from our homes and businesses is becoming essential — AT&T is not responding.
Francis Atchley
St. Helena
