Many people have noted the shortsightedness and stupidity of our electric utility. To pile on, I note two additional indicators of braindeadness.
First, if you go into their office on Soscol Avenue to pay your bill, the legal powers that be in that organization require the clerks to demand an ID if you pay in cash. Never mind that most people paying in cash will be farm workers and other service workers paying with 20s. Allegedly this is to prevent “money laundering.”
Second, many power companies overseas routinely use insulated wires for their overhead power lines. Granted these weigh more than the bare aluminum wires used by PG&E, but then the existing power poles can hold a lot of weight, including heavy transformers and very heavy phone cables.
Michael D. Setty
Napa