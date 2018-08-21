I cannot imagine living in a society without the free press. The attack on journalism from the far right angers and frightens me. Labeling the news media “the enemy of the people” is a totalitarian technique I associate with countries overcome by despots, not from an elected leaders of the United States.
If it weren’t for a free press, those individuals and groups who are critical of the fourth estate would be unable to pass on their messages of hate, which has fueled the divisiveness overcoming so many of us since the 2016 election.
I applaud the Boston Globe and their sister newspapers for standing up to the ridiculous charges of “fake news.” I also commend the Napa Valley Register for their Sunday editorial, “Enough is enough on attacking the Press.” And thanks to Sue Kesler, who recently wrote a letter to the editor in which she provided information on how to fact check news stories to validate their accuracy—in the event that they are called “fake news.” We all need to be vigilant and stay informed.
Marilyn Campbell
Napa