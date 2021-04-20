Bailing water one bucket (school) at a time

One positive that happened for me during the lockdown was that I had time to watch school board meetings and local town council meetings. There seemed to be a stark difference in how the groups dealt with issues that directly impacted the members of their community.

I don’t remember the school board ever challenging staff to think outside the box. While the board members go through the routine of ‘hearing’ public comment, I didn’t get the impression that they truly ‘listened’. They get up on their soapbox and give a speech but they don’t challenge staff to consider alternatives. The complete opposite happens at the town council meetings. Public comment is listened to, council members ask questions, and staff is often directed to come back with revisions.

The district states that they need to make the decision to close a middle school now. What happened to the savings that just occurred by closing two elementary schools? Looking at the enrollment at some of the elementary schools, and using operating costs/enrollment numbers as a deciding factor, more closures are coming.