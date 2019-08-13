I visited the fair in Napa last weekend and was sad to see that the food vendors are providing food on Styrofoam plates and using plastic utensils.
Napa has an amazing recycle center that accepts most compostable food service items made of fiber and PLA so it would be just as easy to use these more earth-friendly options.
I would like to see Napa city ban Styrofoam altogether since the negative health effects are piling up and Styrofoam persists in the environment for possibly thousands of years, causing harm to wildlife and drinking water.
It's embarrassing that such a world-class city, known for culinary innovation. would allow this kind of trash to be created in our town.
Samantha Smith
Napa