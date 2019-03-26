I recently received an email from a group called Protect the Investigation Team. They asked me to sign my name to a generic pre-scripted letter to my congressional representatives.
This Protect the Investigation Team wrote, and I quote: “Special Counsel Robert Mueller has just given his report to Attorney General William Barr, signaling the end of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
"Now it’s up to us to make sure Barr gives the full, original report and all underlying investigatory documents to Congress, and to ensure full transparency for the American people. We -- and Congress -- deserve to see all of Mueller’s findings...Seriously, we need you fighting with us -- tell Congress RIGHT NOW to demand Mueller’s full report from Barr.”
My first response was when ever did Congress do what we told them to do? Once the get your vote, they normally do what they want and do everything they can to stay in Congress and in the public’s pocketbook.
First of all, I believe that Attorney General Barr will hold the president fully accountable if he sees probable cause. If not, everything I was taught in civics class was a lie. If I believed that AG Barr is biased and would not do his duty if there were issues that breached America’s safety and security I would also have to believe that my Congress who is able see the entire report is also biased, because they would have also failed to notify the public of wrong doing.
You people must think the majority of the public have no intellect. If we cannot as taxpayers have pertinent information of wrongdoing by the President or anyone else due to some legal restriction, then it’s Congress’s responsibility to change the law in order to protect the public trust.
Stop insulting my intelligence by asking us to demanding the AG to make this report public. It is obvious, to thinking people, this request is just another way to suck the politically illiterate into an exercise in futility.
As your constituent, let Special Counsel Robert Mueller do his job and if he feels that the AG was biased I’m sure that after he becomes a private citizen like James Comey, and has no restrictions that would violate the law, he will be on every late night show telling the world in the book deal he will have about his report.
Thanks for listening, Congress. Now go to work earn your keep or go home and get a job like the rest of us.
Pastor Morris A. Curry, Jr.
Vacaville