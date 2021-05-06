I just ordered a new mask. It says, “Be a Patriot - Get the Vaccine.”

I see people standing beneath the American flag, proclaiming their right to not get vaccinated, or even to wear a mask. It’s as though standing up for one’s rights is being patriotic. But that is not what patriotism means. Being a patriot means sacrificing yourself for your fellow countrymen.

My parents’ generation made huge sacrifices to ward off a world threat. Many lied about their age in order to put themselves into harms way. And many, many paid the ultimate sacrifice to save Americans (and others) from catastrophe.

Today, many people are not willing to risk the discomfort, or the extremely rare serious side effects, of the vaccine. And many feel it is beneath them as Americans to do so, or to even wear a mask. To be clear, they have that right. Their ancestors died to give it to us all. But if you exercise that right, don’t stand beneath the red white and blue and act as though you are being patriotic.

Be a patriot. Get the vaccine. Wear the mask.

Jim Warnock

Napa