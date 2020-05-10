Be aware of wildlife as you experience nature

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I would like to start on a positive note to congratulate everyone who has been enjoying the Westwood Hillls Park for their efforts in maintaining social distancing and respect for the beautiful nature that surrounds us through the beautiful oak trees and grassy meadows.

On my daily hike recently, I encountered a rattlesnake hiding in the tall spring grasses along the walking path. I thought it was a bird at first, and as I stepped further, I heard a fierce rattle.

I looked down and found myself looking at my feet with a coiled up rattler. My basic instincts told me to stop and freeze. The snake was coiled up, rattling and ready to defend itself. I waited patiently, and within a matter of 20 seconds, it unraveled itself and went about its own business. I then went about mine with a great sigh of relief.

As more and more of us are out to enjoy the wonderful air and natural surroundings during our time cooped up with shelter in place, kindly remember that nature is also experiencing an increase in our presence. I placed a call to the city Parks and Recreation, who responded within minutes of my message to look into cutting grasses, if possible, along the paths.

It is a gift to have this natural park available to us and it is the home to many wildlife species. Please take caution, however, that