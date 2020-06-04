Be aware on your effect on others

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During this pandemic, some folks have continued to stay active with their standard or modified exercise regimens, while newbies to exercise have taken up hiking, yoga, weight lifting, and riding their bikes.

My concern is that I see groups of three or more riding their bicycles, having loud, healthy discussions with no mask on. I know how difficult it is to run or ride a bike with an N95 mask on, but a point to consider; loud talking, heavy breathing (if infected) produces droplets containing the virus that can linger in the air for some considerable time – dependent on the ambient temperature, humidity, and wind. Indoors, these infectious droplets can linger in the air for greater than 8 minutes.

It is believed that every infected person has the potential to infect three people and if we were to achieve herd immunity in the U.S., approximately 230 million people would need to be infected and 2 million of us would die.

The take-home message: enjoy the outdoors, get plenty of sun and exercise, just be aware of your surroundings, and the impact you make on your fellow health enthusiast.

Henry Lopez

Napa