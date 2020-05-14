Be careful what you asked for

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Based on letters to the editor over the past few years, a number of people have wanted to be rid of tourists in the Napa Valley.

Well, here we are; now there are no tourists. And, of course, no tourists means a very low level of economic activity.

That raises two interesting questions:

First, how do we like the no-tourist economy? Most of us, I suspect, don’t like it one bit. If, and when, tourists come back after the virus, I, for one, will be OK with a little more traffic and inconvenience to save the jobs and businesses of my family and friends, not to mention the tax revenue tourists bring.

Secondly, are we satisfied with a hospitality-only economy? We need to put a lot more emphasis on diversifying our economy.

When your economy is a one-trick pony, and that pony goes lame, you are in serious trouble. Let’s start putting time, effort and creative thought into diversification. We owe it to ourselves and, most of all, our children.

Chuck Gravett

Napa