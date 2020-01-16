Just a thought pertaining to the sale of Mt. George and Yountville schools. Build new houses and then where will all the children who live in those houses go to school? Those were two very good schools that you closed for the greedy thought of “how can we make more money?”
You can bet that the people who tipped the scales in that direction were not long-time Napans or people who actually had a vision for the best interests of this community. Be careful what you do with our limited available land.
Virginia Wright
Napa
Editor's note: Since this letter was submitted, school district officials have suggested that the Stone Bridge charter school relocate to the Mt. George campus.