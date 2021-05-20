We are all grateful things are looking up concerning COVID-19 (but still be careful). But my gratitude is also profound for President Biden's announcement of the American Rescue Plan.

While he did not get the bipartisan support he sought — every Republican voted against it — it will equally benefit Americans of any party. First, 85% of households are the recipients of $1,400 a person, and a family of four benefits to the tune of $5,600.

Second, unemployment insurance is extended. And more: the act invests heavily is child care; it provides resources to get kids back in school; it aims to cut child poverty in half; it will lower health care premiums for millions. And Joe Biden is putting his faith in the science that is fighting COVID-19.

I am writing this letter to remind readers to be grateful to our president for his prompt and courageous actions on our behalf. Let us work with you to heal our nation.

Martha Casselman, Member

Napa County Democratic Central Committee