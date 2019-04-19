During the recent Water Quality and Tree Preservation Ordinance debates, ordinance proponents insisted that tree preservation and planting of additional trees are necessary to help combat climate change.
However, civil engineer Samuel Moose, in his report to the Board of Supervisors summarizing existing peer-reviewed and published scientific studies on the effect of forests on climate change, demonstrates that we must be skeptical of such claims, as they are not supported by the available science.
While it is apparently true that sequestering carbon in living trees has a beneficial (cooling) effect on the planet, other known warming effects of trees can in some circumstances overwhelm the cooling effect, and actually contribute to global warming. One of these warming effects is the insulation value they provide, helping to hold in heat that would otherwise radiate away. Another possible warming effect of trees, depending on their location, is their impact on the albedo (average reflectivity) of planet Earth.
All the studies he was able to find that support retention of forests for their global cooling effect have been done on tropical forests (near the equator), where in addition to sequestering carbon, trees transpire over a hundred gigatons of water vapor annually, which tends to form clouds.
Clouds, being white, increase the earth’s albedo. By reflecting the sun’s heat away, these forest-generated clouds help cool the planet. Tropical forests apparently really do help combat climate change.
However, trees in dryer northern latitudes do not generate many clouds, but do cover the snowy ground, making the earth’s surface darker (decreasing the albedo), thus causing the earth to absorb more of the sun’s heat. This warming effect is more than enough to overcome the cooling effect of carbon sequestration, so that on average, northern forests actually contribute to global warming. Contrary to our intuition and our aesthetic sensibilities, removing these northern forests would help combat climate change.
As Mr. Moose demonstrates in his report, in the temperate zones around our latitude the warming effects of forests on average exactly balance their cooling effects, making our local forests climate-neutral. Removing them would have no impact on global warming.
When climate alarmists try to coerce the preservation of every tree and the planting of more trees and insist that if you don’t support them you are a climate denier, call them on it. The available science does not support their claim.
George Bachich
Napa
Editor's note: The report to which the author refers is attached to the online version of this letter.