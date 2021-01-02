Behind closed doors

The anticipation had been building throughout the evening: Can we? Should we? When? Where?

The three slipped from the main room, where heated discussion was draining the dignity from what was supposed to have been a glorious party. They surreptitiously made their way toward a nearby bedroom. It was about to unfold, privately, in a way none of them had been willing to admit.

Closing the door behind them, they timidly sized each other up. They knew what was about to happen, but who would make the first move? It didn't need to be this way, but the moment had come.

"We've got to give in," said the statuesque daughter. "It's not premature," her husband weakly encouraged.

"I'm not letting go until I damn well please," the red-faced, would-be monarch firmly concluded. "Call Rudy!"

Bob Brackett

Napa