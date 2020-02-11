As a District 5 resident in Napa County, I am very familiar with Supervisor Belia Ramos and her opponent. Beyond a doubt, Supervisor Ramos is the most qualified candidate for this position and I enthusiastically support her for a second term.
Living in American Canyon, I have often found myself at the mercy of traffic on Highway 29. One of Supervisor Ramos’ achievements during her three years on the Board of Supervisors has been seeing through the completion of Devlin Road segment E. Supervisor Ramos continues to secure funding and to work with the city of American Canyon on the total completion of Devlin Road.
To further the goal of reducing traffic, Supervisor Ramos continues to push forward the plan of the Newell Road extension from Donaldson Way to South Kelly Road. Government is not known for fast results, however Supervisor Ramos has proven that she is able to work within the various agencies and see our goals to fruition.
On a daily basis, I drive past the colorful Valley View Senior Homes in American Canyon, which was completed in 2019. These homes are available to low-income seniors and veterans, some of whom were previously homeless. Supervisor Ramos was influential in this important project at a time when affordable housing in Napa County and the Bay Area at large continues to be a crisis.
Supervisor Ramos’s abilities were no doubt validated at a time when the county was put to the test during the 2017 wildfires. While serving as the board’s chairwoman, Ramos seemed to be everywhere at all times – she was at the Emergency Operations Center, visiting shelters, supporting our firefighters and communicating information in every possible forum, and available by phone and text to connect residents to resources.
From the earliest hours of the morning to the latest hours of night, I know Supervisor Ramos could not have been sleeping much as she worked diligently to serve her community.
Supervisor Ramos’ opponent, Mariam Aboudamous has yet to complete a full term on city council. During the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum, Aboudamous suggested installing parking meters at Napa Valley wineries to generate funds. This suggested overreach by government on private property should be of concern to everyone.
Additionally, I would remind Ms. Aboudamous that there is a difference between the county and the city. The county is responsible for providing for our most vulnerable. Ms. Aboudamous seems to think only as far as the city agenda. She wants to annex county land and speaks very little of actual county functions like health and human services. Interestingly, Ms. Aboudamous’ endorsements are largely Upvalley, with their own interests.
The choice here is clear – Supervisor Belia Ramos has been a champion for District 5 and has the experience and qualifications to continue this endeavor. I urge my neighbors to vote for Supervisor Belia Ramos.
Megan Dameron
American Canyon