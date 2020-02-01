Belia Ramos is a hardworking and dedicated winner for her constituents.
We have known Belia Ramos for 30 years and have marveled at her intelligence, her drive, her courage to stand up for what’s right and her complete dedication to Napa County’s best future.
We watched Belia’s tireless 24/7 efforts during our horrific 2017 fires as she informed everyone in person, on KVON, in the media (both in Spanish and English) and slept very little while doing everything that she could to deal with the aftermath of our fires in a professional manner. She has been there for her constituents every day and is unrelenting in her dedication to Napa County.
Belia grew up in Napa County, is an attorney, a business owner, a former professor of law and a powerhouse community advocate. Belia served as a member of the American Canyon City Council from 2010-2016. She currently serves as Vice President of the Bay Area’s Regional Planning Agency and she serves on the Highway 37 committee, the Emergency Medical Care Committee, the Fire Service Advisory Committee and is the treasurer of the Latino Caucus of California Counties. We need her continued leadership and she deserves our continued support.
She puts that same dedication in every day that she represents all of us. She can do it all. She is a devoted mother and her community involvement includes the incorporation and governance of nonprofit organizations, such as Napa Valley Crime Stoppers. We deserve Belia and she deserves our support.
Dorothy and John Salmon
Napa