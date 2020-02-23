Belia Ramos is most qualified to be our supervisor

I have listened to all the debates between the two candidates for 5th District Supervisor. Although I know and love both of them, I feel Belia Ramos is the most qualified.

I've seen a lot of supervisors over the years represent us. Belia has done an excellent job taking care of American Canyon as well as the southern part of Napa County. Even after she was no longer on the city council, she has come to the city council meetings to report on what is going on at the county and on items important to our community.

She is honest and I don't like the negative ads that I have been getting. It seems someone wants her out because she doesn't go along with the "good old boys”

So I say let's vote for Belia so she can keep doing a good job she does for us.

Fran Lemos

American Canyon

