Bentwhistle Winery website

Our Story
Bill Bentwhistle, founder and chairman of Bentwhistle Family Estates, is committed to making each Bentwhistle Estate wine the best of its kind in the world. As unencumbered by financial limitations as he is by actual knowledge of wine or its history, he has invested a fortune in his quest to both satisfy the most demanding wine lover and at the same time give himself the appearance of a cultured, refined — and even human -- being. In this great work, he has not only learned to eat with a knife and fork and close his mouth when chewing, but has identified the key factor in producing wines of true distinction: respect for terroir.
With his strong background of having occasionally had something under his fingernails that resembled dirt, Bill was determined to honor the terroir tradition by acquiring parcels of land perfectly suited to the cultivation of fine wine grapes: a special combination of the cheapest possible per-acre costs and soils rich enough to produce vast tonnages of grapes, year in and year out. Though all of this requires superhuman effort, everyone at Bentwhistle Estates agrees it is worth it when they assemble to review the company’s gratifying financial statements and enjoy a glass of the largely potable wines that proudly bear the Bentwhistle label.
While pursuing his passion for wine, Bill has kept a firm hand on the tiller of the flagship family business, Bentwhistle Banality LLC, which provides custom-designed, attractively packaged societal evil for many of the largest Fortune 500 companies. He helped found the Hunger Games Rugby League for Pregnant Women, and is the author of eight books, including the Newberry Award winning children’s publication, “Fun at the Tar Sands Extraction Site—a Pop-up Book!,” and “Pimp my Congressman,” which for 20 weeks topped the New York Times Eco-Waste List.
His wife, Succuba Anne, is a feisty, take-charge businesswoman by nature. Even before the pre-nup was in final draft, she changed the monograms on the Bentwhistles’ personal towels and began keeping her favorite snacks in the refrigerator in the main house.
Bill’s daughter, Slothra, shares her father’s passion for rapacious behavior in business. Since graduating from the Bentwhistle College of Self-Expression in Silver Spoon, Maryland, she has been laboring at the winery as an unpaid intern, learning all facets of the operation. Until Bill succeeds in his efforts to wholly monetize their relationship, it is anticipated that she will continue as a volunteer, if only to later allow her yet-unborn children to dance on her father’s grave and receive impressive amounts of money from the business after she drains its assets and sells the hollowed-out husk to Dipsomanio Corp. in up-state New York.
The Wines
2016 “Geology Hill” Estate Chardonnay
A stellar offering from this vineyard, planted on a coveted code-red superfund site. To achieve the artisanal quality our winemakers look for, they first bludgeon each whole cluster of grapes with large socket wrenches, after which the resulting juice is scorned and pitied before being moved to institutional mayonnaise jars for fermentation. The finished wine owes much of its unique character to the whiff of “condiment” this imparts. Offering rich aromas of rented bowling shoes, sick pets, and buyer’s remorse, all framed by the complex earthiness of a fitness center shower stall, this bottling is a real gobstopper. Its intimidating flavor and texture will have you calling for a restraining order after the first glass!
2015 Royal Stegma Cabernet Sauvignon (California-esque)
Another in a long tradition of bottlings that explore the limits of human digestion. The 2015 harvest was crushed using the latest Caltrans roadwork vehicles, after which it was carefully scraped into temperature-controlled plastic yard waste bags. There the wine was fermented to dryness, then left on the skins until someone stumbled across the place where the bags were dumped. After a full twelve months of being overvalued in bank audits, it was slowly run through a swimming pool filter and bottled. Boasting a rich rust color, full-frontal aromas of teenage perspiration and radial tires, the wine’s distinctive flavors of barn owl filet and willful negligence give a whole new meaning to the term “mouth-watering.”
2012 Ultra Excelsius Show Reserve Limited Release Collectors Cabernet Sauvignon
This beauty represents the pinnacle of what canny marketing can do with an inflated notion of scarcity and the insecurities of wealthy consumers. Grapes were selected from the best rows of vines planted in front of various northern California banks and insurance companies too cheap to pay for actual landscaping. Visually, the 2012 offers a disturbingly deep V-8 juice color, with tones of poorly-applied henna and novelty condoms. Aromas of fine Halloween candy and decomposing self-respect give way to a luscious fleet soda texture and profound flavors of black beetle piroshky, Slim Jims, and luxury resort graywater.
Moser lives in Napa and is the author of the memoir “Seeking.” He blogs at thisunholymess.com.