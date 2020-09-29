Bernie Narvaez will be an asset to Napa City Council

Bernie Narvaez, at the recent League of Women Voters forum, for Napa City Council candidates, via Zoom, impressed me with his maturity and thoughtful comments, in providing his views and vision for the city of Napa.
I first met Bernie Narvaez at a candidates forum, for Napa City Council, in 2018, at Silos. I liked what I heard, but felt he needed more participation and experience in Napa community affairs.
Since meeting him in 2018, I have watched him get more involved in City of Napa matters; and, I took opportunities to chat with him at community gatherings. He has given public services, and performed well, for the good of all Napa residents, from my view. It seems he has been in a learning process, for the past two years, to be of service to his community on the Napa City Council. His understanding of the Napa General Plan and our future community needs will be valuable as a member of our City Council.
As a 12-year Napa resident, and a citizen concerned we have the best people involved in government, and elected as representatives of the people, I conclude Bernie is ready for service on Napa City Council; and, he will bring his intelligence, values, and good judgment, with a needed diversity from his life experiences, and unique point of view not before represented on Napa City Council. We need good people willing to serve in our communities; and, Bernie meets my tests.
Thank you, Bernie, for your past public services and contributions as a responsible business owner in Napa, and for being willing to continue giving to our community.
Charles E. Newman
Napa
