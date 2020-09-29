Bernie Narvaez will be an asset to Napa City Council

Bernie Narvaez, at the recent League of Women Voters forum, for Napa City Council candidates, via Zoom, impressed me with his maturity and thoughtful comments, in providing his views and vision for the city of Napa.

I first met Bernie Narvaez at a candidates forum, for Napa City Council, in 2018, at Silos. I liked what I heard, but felt he needed more participation and experience in Napa community affairs.

Since meeting him in 2018, I have watched him get more involved in City of Napa matters; and, I took opportunities to chat with him at community gatherings. He has given public services, and performed well, for the good of all Napa residents, from my view. It seems he has been in a learning process, for the past two years, to be of service to his community on the Napa City Council. His understanding of the Napa General Plan and our future community needs will be valuable as a member of our City Council.