Bernie Narvaez will support family-friendly activities in Napa

As a county of Napa resident, I feel very fortunate to live in this beautiful Napa community. I am a mother of two small children, 3 years old and 7 months old, and it is important that we live in a community that offers family-oriented activities beyond the city parks we currently have.
I know Bernie Narvaez holds the same priorities for our community as he also has a young family.
We utilize many of Napa’s city parks and walking paths, although I believe Napa could improve its access to family/kid-friendly options. Bernie Narvaez has a strong relationship with Napa Parks and Recreation Department and has already supported new opportunities like a community pool and improvements of existing parks.
I am confident in Bernie’s commitment to continue to look for ways to strengthen the city of Napa’s family focus. If you feel Napa should prioritize family-friendly growth in our lovely city, then vote for Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council.
Tiffany Iverson
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!