Bernie Narvaez will support family-friendly activities in Napa

As a county of Napa resident, I feel very fortunate to live in this beautiful Napa community. I am a mother of two small children, 3 years old and 7 months old, and it is important that we live in a community that offers family-oriented activities beyond the city parks we currently have.

I know Bernie Narvaez holds the same priorities for our community as he also has a young family.

We utilize many of Napa’s city parks and walking paths, although I believe Napa could improve its access to family/kid-friendly options. Bernie Narvaez has a strong relationship with Napa Parks and Recreation Department and has already supported new opportunities like a community pool and improvements of existing parks.

I am confident in Bernie’s commitment to continue to look for ways to strengthen the city of Napa’s family focus. If you feel Napa should prioritize family-friendly growth in our lovely city, then vote for Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council.

Tiffany Iverson

Napa