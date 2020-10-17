Bert Polson’s preaching should be treated like the anti-consumer dogma it is.

Proposition 13 of 1978 was pitched to protect elderly homeowners from the property-tax consequences of skyrocketing residential real estate values. Like so many California initiatives, it was financed by corporations and the wealthy who systematically seek to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. With the limit on imposed property taxes and the minimal annual increase allowed on ad valorem taxes on real properties affected by Proposition 13, the government lost a huge amount of revenues. As a consequence, government funding for communities like public libraries, schools and the like were affected, and many were closed eventually.
Proposition 13 had a serious negative effect on public education in California. Years after voters’ approval, the state has dramatically reduced funding for schools. Many district schools have cut down the number of school days to lessen expenses. Some school districts cannot afford to pay teachers resulting in increased student-teacher ratios. Napa Valley Unified School District has been forced to close schools, search for funds and lays off faculty and staff.
In order to make up for lost revenues, taxpayers have had to pay higher taxes on other forms of taxation like sales, health care and personal income taxes. Proposition 13 discriminates against new homeowners who are forced to pay based on current values while their elderly neighbors enjoy the benefits of inflated real estate values without having to pay their share of property taxes.
Proposition 15 would undo the property tax caps of Proposition 13, but only for commercial and industrial properties. That means they'd pay more in property taxes based on the market rate assessment, not the original assessment when the property was purchased. In turn, billions would be raised for schools and roads. To protect “small” business, there is a $500,000 exemption for business property taxes and also a $3 million cap, meaning property valued at less than $3 million will not be reassessed to market value.
With his Oct. 6 column, Bert Polson distorts these facts (“Proposition 15 is not the answer”). A business that cannot afford to operate when its property is taxed fairly should re-work its business plan. Otherwise, it is relying on the rest of us taxpayers to underwrite it. The 3,900% increase Polson laments merely reflects a taxpayer who has been profiting at the rest of our tax-paying expense. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, recently wrote (albeit in a different context), “the magnitude of a legal wrong is no reason to perpetuate it.”
Just because Proposition13 has been around for so long is no reason not to modify some of its provisions that force wealthy, tax-sheltered businesses to pay their share.
Vote “Yes” on Prop 15.
Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario
Napa
