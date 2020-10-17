Bert Polson’s preaching should be treated like the anti-consumer dogma it is.

Proposition 15 would undo the property tax caps of Proposition 13, but only for commercial and industrial properties. That means they'd pay more in property taxes based on the market rate assessment, not the original assessment when the property was purchased. In turn, billions would be raised for schools and roads. To protect “small” business, there is a $500,000 exemption for business property taxes and also a $3 million cap, meaning property valued at less than $3 million will not be reassessed to market value.

With his Oct. 6 column, Bert Polson distorts these facts (“Proposition 15 is not the answer”). A business that cannot afford to operate when its property is taxed fairly should re-work its business plan. Otherwise, it is relying on the rest of us taxpayers to underwrite it. The 3,900% increase Polson laments merely reflects a taxpayer who has been profiting at the rest of our tax-paying expense. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, recently wrote (albeit in a different context), “the magnitude of a legal wrong is no reason to perpetuate it.”