Beth Painter - the best choice for District 2 Napa City Council

I’m excited to endorse Beth Painter for City Council, District 2. She is an involved and trusted member of the Napa community, currently serving in her fifth year on the city's Planning Commission.

With 35 years of experience in land use and planning, she will be a valuable asset to the City Council.

I got acquainted with Beth when the Napa Oaks development was under consideration by her and the other members of the Planning Commission. Beth really dived into the details of that project, wanting to make an informed decision by studying the facts and hard science presented to the commission.

It was the facts and science that ultimately led to her to vote 'no' on Napa Oaks II.

The best and most effective public servants are thoughtful in nature, make measured and informed decisions, and work collaboratively with others. These are the qualities Beth personifies. She studies, she listens, she seeks input from the experts. She is also a professional land-use planner, successfully running and operating her own small business throughout the Napa community for the past 18 years.