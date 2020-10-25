Beth Painter, a planner for District 2 Napa City Council

As a Napa based-architect for 25 years, I can say we need Beth Painter on the Napa City Council. The challenges in front of us require a knowledgeable professional planner who knows how to navigate the process and provide dimension to the complex issues that will be facing our community in the future.

In 2019, the city couldn’t wait to spend $150 million on a new City Hall, and now it will be scrambling to pay the daily bills. 2020 has exposed the serious housing crisis that goes beyond low-income and blue-collar workers. Now COVID-19 has required families to be separated, fire victims to become homeless, and the homeless to need serious mental support.

We must diversify our job base. Napa is addicted to the grape and all its side effects. Our field workers are low paid, our hospitality workers can barely find a place to live, and restaurants struggle to find adequate help. We need a new plan that looks to the future.

I am convinced Beth Painter will be a valuable part of that future and will provide a much-needed voice of reason on the City Council. Join me in voting for Beth Painter in district 2.

Chris Craiker

Napa