Beth Painter for District 2 Napa City Council

We are fortunate to have Beth Painter running for the newly created District 2 Napa City Council position. Beth has the perfect combination of experiences that will prove invaluable to the City Council.
Business: As a successful land-use consultant since 2002.
Government: Napa City Planning Commission since 2015.
Community Organization: The Resource Conservation District since 2007.
A longtime Napan: 25 years to be exact, and a parent of two Napa public school graduates.
It is rare to have a person who possesses the entire spectrum, background and qualifications to deal with the complex issues that the city of Napa will be confronting in the next decade.
I strongly endorse Beth Painter for Napa City Council.
Charles Slutzkin
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!