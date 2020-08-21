Beth Painter for District 2 Napa City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are fortunate to have Beth Painter running for the newly created District 2 Napa City Council position. Beth has the perfect combination of experiences that will prove invaluable to the City Council.

Business: As a successful land-use consultant since 2002.

Government: Napa City Planning Commission since 2015.

Community Organization: The Resource Conservation District since 2007.

A longtime Napan: 25 years to be exact, and a parent of two Napa public school graduates.

It is rare to have a person who possesses the entire spectrum, background and qualifications to deal with the complex issues that the city of Napa will be confronting in the next decade.

I strongly endorse Beth Painter for Napa City Council.

Charles Slutzkin

Napa