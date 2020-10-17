Beth Painter for Napa City Council

I have had the pleasure of working with Beth Painter for over 20 years. I can't think of a better city council member. Beth has the experience, demeanor and commitment to take this job on. She has been a city planning commissioner providing her a first-hand education on the planning and development needs in the city.

Her past county planning commissioner role will be helpful when it comes to city-county issues. What better person to assist in leading our economic recovery from COVID than a person who guided economic development through NVEDC years ago?

As a private planning consultant, Beth was able to balance the needs of the development community with the guidelines and needs of the city and county. Always honest and prepared, Beth knows her stuff and will also listen to different perspectives.

At a time when we all need to come together and make wise and knowledgeable decisions, I want someone like Beth at the City Council to help guide us.

Cass Walker

Napa